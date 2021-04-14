Kwmg LLC Takes $324,000 Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,113,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 136,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 58,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,732 shares during the last quarter.

MEAR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.26. 33,950 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21.

