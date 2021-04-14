Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Allegiant Travel worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 667.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. Insiders have sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.96. 259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.74. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

