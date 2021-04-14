Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

