Calamos Advisors LLC Has $13.79 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,711,000. First American Bank grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $283.77. 813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,128. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.62. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.41 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

