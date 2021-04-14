Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 141,642 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,407,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,642 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of CEMEX worth $16,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CX traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. 120,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,291,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CX shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.87.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

