Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,188,000 after buying an additional 44,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,606,000 after buying an additional 143,778 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $139.80 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $143.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

