Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.02

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous annual dividend of $0.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS USNZY opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.04. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.

USNZY has been the topic of several research reports. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

