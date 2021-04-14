Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 30th

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of AFT stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $15.25.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
