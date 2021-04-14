Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,144 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $18,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,810 shares of company stock worth $2,341,064 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

VAC stock opened at $172.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.33. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.27 and a 1 year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.03 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

