Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,853 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.95.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $117.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $117.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

