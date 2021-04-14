Huntington National Bank Has $4.52 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Boston Partners bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 534,194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 722.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after acquiring an additional 418,427 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after acquiring an additional 264,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average is $82.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 10,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $781,891.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,989.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

