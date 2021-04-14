GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,042 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.628 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

