Private Capital Group LLC Sells 798 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

