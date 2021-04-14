StaysBASE (SBS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $75,889.00

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One StaysBASE coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000631 BTC on exchanges. StaysBASE has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $75,889.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StaysBASE has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00065350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00262665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.44 or 0.00715382 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00023440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,290.84 or 0.98979065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $545.94 or 0.00853784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

StaysBASE Profile

StaysBASE’s total supply is 5,411,107 coins and its circulating supply is 3,798,110 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

StaysBASE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaysBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaysBASE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaysBASE using one of the exchanges listed above.

