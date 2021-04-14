Ellaism (ELLA) Price Hits $0.0083 on Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $363,794.68 and approximately $131.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,368.36 or 0.03703825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00032887 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 43,817,372 coins and its circulating supply is 43,766,041 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

