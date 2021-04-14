Scientific Games Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,756 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,675% compared to the typical volume of 73 put options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGMS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average of $40.76.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

