1,126 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Bought by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,422,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,088,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,774,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $193.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.88 and a 200-day moving average of $169.66. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $107.21 and a 1-year high of $194.31.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

