Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,458 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $22,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $5,998,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,570 shares in the company, valued at $24,462,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $672,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 371,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,899,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,710 shares of company stock worth $33,935,028. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

