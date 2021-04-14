Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 812 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,326 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.13. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $100.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

