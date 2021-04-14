Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 1,911 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 119.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,743,000 after acquiring an additional 40,050 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of IGLB stock opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $63.92 and a one year high of $74.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.14.

