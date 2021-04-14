TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 60,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 168,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TEL opened at $131.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

