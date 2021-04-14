Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.31.

Aramark stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.80. 34 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $35.51. Aramark has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

