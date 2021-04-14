Bank of America Downgrades IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $105.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered IDACORP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. IDACORP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.50.

IDACORP stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.39. The stock had a trading volume of 370,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,079. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.48. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 233.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 106,363 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 7.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth approximately $855,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

