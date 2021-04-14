Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cable One by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in Cable One by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,615,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 355.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,205,000 after acquiring an additional 86,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cable One by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,800.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,831.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,958.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,631.00 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,995.00.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

