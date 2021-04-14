iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.