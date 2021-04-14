Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

