Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 903,162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,671,000 after acquiring an additional 46,654 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,018.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 113,827 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $135.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

