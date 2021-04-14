Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,610 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Community Bank System worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $600,596.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

