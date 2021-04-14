Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.83

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$36.83 and traded as high as C$39.44. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$38.67, with a volume of 162,183 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EIF shares. Cormark upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.9799998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.31%.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total transaction of C$208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$513,260.80.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

