Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.90

Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.90 and traded as high as $10.53. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 1,961 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $131.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 609,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

