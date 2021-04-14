Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.
Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average of $86.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
