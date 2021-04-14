Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average of $86.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.