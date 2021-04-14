Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Quotient Technology from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.56.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Shares of QUOT opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $142.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,517,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,086,177.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $80,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,672,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,206,132.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,502 shares of company stock worth $697,435. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $95,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the third quarter valued at $80,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quotient Technology by 53.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Quotient Technology by 40.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.