Barclays Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $330.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $224.81.

SQ opened at $274.12 on Tuesday. Square has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.12, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,162,260 shares of company stock worth $268,017,536 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Square by 0.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Square by 8.9% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

