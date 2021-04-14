Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.05

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $7.19. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 30,891 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $86.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Fourworld Capital Management L bought 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $60,957.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 40,373 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.