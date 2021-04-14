Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.04

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.04 and traded as high as $9.15. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 360,985 shares trading hands.

BBW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $93.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $89,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 261,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

