Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Update

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of TILCF opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71. Till Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.
About Till Capital
