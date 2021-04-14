Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Update

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TILCF opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71. Till Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. The company provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business.

