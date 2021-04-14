Sologenic 1-Day Volume Tops $4.37 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Sologenic coin can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00002705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sologenic has a market cap of $347.50 million and $4.37 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sologenic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00065308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.04 or 0.00266293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.49 or 0.00723157 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00023593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,917.65 or 0.99512421 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $549.89 or 0.00856115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Sologenic

Sologenic launched on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,535 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLA? or USD?, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SOLOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sologenic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sologenic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.