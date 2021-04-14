Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE ARDC opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.