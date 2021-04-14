Azuki Price Tops $0.96 on Major Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001497 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $9.89 million and $371,494.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00065308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.04 or 0.00266293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.49 or 0.00723157 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00023593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,917.65 or 0.99512421 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $549.89 or 0.00856115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 10,364,294 coins and its circulating supply is 10,281,638 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

