Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Down 59.9% in March

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRAY opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Swire Pacific has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

