Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $265.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Microsoft from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.41.

Microsoft stock opened at $258.49 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $166.11 and a fifty-two week high of $259.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

