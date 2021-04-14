Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of CLG stock opened at GBX 670.15 ($8.76) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 588.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 544.11. The company has a market cap of £681.91 million and a P/E ratio of 35.23. Clipper Logistics has a 12 month low of GBX 192.40 ($2.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 696 ($9.09).

In related news, insider Steve Parkin sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38), for a total transaction of £62,150,000 ($81,199,372.88).

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

