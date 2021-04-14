Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $216.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.44 and a 200 day moving average of $183.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.72 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.84.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $3,295,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,015 shares of company stock worth $89,431,994. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

