Sosandar’s (SOS) “No Recommendation” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their no recommendation rating on shares of Sosandar (LON:SOS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of SOS stock opened at GBX 23.28 ($0.30) on Tuesday. Sosandar has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.76 million and a P/E ratio of -6.81.

Sosandar Company Profile

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, and scarves and gloves for women.

