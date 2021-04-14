Sosandar’s (SOS) “No Recommendation” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their no recommendation rating on shares of Sosandar (LON:SOS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of SOS stock opened at GBX 23.28 ($0.30) on Tuesday. Sosandar has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.76 million and a P/E ratio of -6.81.
Sosandar Company Profile
