NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,636 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $10,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $197.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.40. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,038.63 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $218.09.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho upped their price target on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,412 shares of company stock worth $12,334,989 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

