Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 318 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $365,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after buying an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after buying an additional 138,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 526,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $183,246,000 after buying an additional 95,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $324.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.88. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.60 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

