Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

LGND has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND stock opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -148.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $7,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at $51,926,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $3,230,314.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,088,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 146,970 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,041,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,982,000 after buying an additional 145,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $13,396,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 117,653 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 448,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,395,000 after acquiring an additional 115,783 shares in the last quarter.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.