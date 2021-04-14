Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,205 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 48.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after buying an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

NYSE:O opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.94%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

