CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Holdings Cut by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CoreCivic by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 45,616 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in CoreCivic by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 39,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CoreCivic by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 147,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in CoreCivic by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXW opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.23.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

