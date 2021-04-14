AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 8,000 Price Target at UBS Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,759.44 ($114.44).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,269 ($94.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.42 billion and a PE ratio of 29.89. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,109.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,665.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

